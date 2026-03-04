Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Sells 23,298 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,298 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 6,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 20,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $166,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,998.60. This represents a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 2,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $325,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,707 shares in the company, valued at $543,658.50. The trade was a 37.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,505. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEC. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Argus upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.07.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $116.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.61 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.31 and its 200 day moving average is $110.38.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 15.90%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 78.88%.

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC’s operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

