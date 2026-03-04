Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Insider Oliver Engert Buys 1,000 Shares

Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Engert purchased 1,000 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 43,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,820. The trade was a 2.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Enovis Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:ENOV traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.39. 867,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,556. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Enovis Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average is $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. Enovis had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $575.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Enovis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.730 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENOV shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Enovis from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enovis from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Enovis from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enovis by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Enovis by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 73,116 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Enovis by 13.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enovis by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after acquiring an additional 90,472 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Enovis by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis is a global medical technology company focused on advancing the field of musculoskeletal health. Formed through the separation of the MedTech business from Colfax Corporation in 2021, Enovis brings together a portfolio of specialized products and services designed to address conditions affecting the foot and ankle, hand and wrist, sports medicine, joint repair, biologics and rehabilitation.

The company’s flagship offerings include minimally invasive implants and instrumentation for foot and ankle surgery under the Treace Medical Concepts brand, focal joint resurfacing implants through Arthrosurface, and synthetic bone graft substitutes marketed as NovaBone.

Featured Stories

