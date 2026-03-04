PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and traded as low as $9.11. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 68,501 shares.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Down 2.4%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 113,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 51,186 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 42,097 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 14,627 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 26.7% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 8,741 shares during the period.

The PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE: PGP) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current income plus capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in a global mix of common stocks, convertible securities, fixed-income instruments, currencies and derivative instruments, providing investors with broad exposure to both equity and credit markets around the world.

To achieve its objectives, PGP combines traditional security selection with an overlay strategy that employs equity futures and currency forwards.

