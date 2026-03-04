PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and traded as low as $9.11. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 68,501 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile
The PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE: PGP) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current income plus capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in a global mix of common stocks, convertible securities, fixed-income instruments, currencies and derivative instruments, providing investors with broad exposure to both equity and credit markets around the world.
To achieve its objectives, PGP combines traditional security selection with an overlay strategy that employs equity futures and currency forwards.
