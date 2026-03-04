Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Short Interest Up 21.3% in February

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,001 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the January 29th total of 1,650 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,176 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,176 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grand City Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRNNF opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $13.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12.

Grand City Properties SA is a Luxembourg‐based real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in residential property ownership and management across key European markets. The company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating mid‐market rental apartment portfolios, with a primary emphasis on major German cities and selected urban centres in the United Kingdom. Its diversified residential holdings comprise freehold assets that generate stable rental income streams and offer potential for long-term value appreciation.

Since its inception in the mid-2000s, Grand City Properties has pursued a value-add strategy, targeting underperforming or outdated properties in high-growth regions.

