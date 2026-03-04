NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCEL) Short Interest Update

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 106,574 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the January 29th total of 88,032 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,479 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,479 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded NLS Pharmaceutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NLS Pharmaceutics presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

NLS Pharmaceutics Trading Up 1.1%

About NLS Pharmaceutics

Shares of NASDAQ NCEL opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $30.80.

NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ: NCEL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, with additional operations in the United States. The company focuses on the development of small-molecule therapies designed to address disorders of the circadian rhythm and sleep-wake cycle. It leverages proprietary controlled-release and receptor-targeting approaches to optimize drug exposure over a 24-hour period.

The core of NLS Pharmaceutics’ pipeline consists of novel melatonin receptor agonists aimed at treating rare and orphan sleep disorders such as non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder and idiopathic hypersomnia.

Further Reading

