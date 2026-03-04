Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.09 and traded as low as C$1.06. Cypress Development shares last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 33,605 shares.

Cypress Development Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.88 million and a PE ratio of -10.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 42.15 and a current ratio of 41.79.

About Cypress Development

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada. Cypress Development Corp. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

