Cantor Equity Partners III, Inc. $CAEP Stock Position Decreased by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners III, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAEP – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Context Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cantor Equity Partners III were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP raised its position in Cantor Equity Partners III by 25.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 313,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 63,524 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Cantor Equity Partners III by 1,677.6% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 177,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 167,756 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners III by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 103,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 60,812 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cantor Equity Partners III by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 42,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners III by 239.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CAEP opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32. Cantor Equity Partners III, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $11.09.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners III in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Cantor Equity Partners III (NASDAQ: CAEP) is a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald, a leading global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Formed through an initial public offering in 2021, the company’s sole purpose is to identify, negotiate and complete a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Cantor Equity Partners III provides its management team with the capital base to pursue attractive acquisition targets in both public and private markets.

The company focuses on sectors where its sponsors and management team have deep expertise, including financial services, technology, healthcare and other growth industries.

