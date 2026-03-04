Short Interest in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Rises By 21.2%

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,072,280 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the January 29th total of 4,184,344 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,202,306 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,202,306 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.47. Azenta has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $45.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Azenta had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $148.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Azenta announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Azenta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Azenta in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Azenta in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Azenta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Azenta from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azenta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 2,067.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Azenta by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 249.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc (NASDAQ: AZTA) is a life sciences technology company specializing in sample management, cryogenic storage and genomic services for research and clinical applications. Formerly the Life Sciences division of Brooks Automation, Azenta provides integrated solutions that enable customers to store, track and analyze biological samples with high levels of automation, data integrity and efficiency. Its offerings span automated storage systems, biorepository management software and end‐to‐end sample tracking workflows.

In addition to hardware and informatics platforms for sample storage, Azenta’s Genomics business delivers next‐generation sequencing (NGS), DNA synthesis, and molecular biology services.

