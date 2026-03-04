Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.41 and traded as low as $63.91. Mercedes-Benz Group shares last traded at $65.26, with a volume of 24,665 shares changing hands.

Mercedes-Benz Group Trading Down 1.6%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.26.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS: MBGAF) is a German multinational automotive manufacturer principally known for the Mercedes‑Benz brand of luxury passenger cars and vans. The company designs, produces and sells a broad spectrum of vehicles that includes compact cars, sedans, sport utilities, coupes, convertibles and light commercial vans, and it provides related aftermarket services and parts. In addition to vehicle manufacturing, the group delivers financing, leasing, insurance and mobility services through its financial-services arm.

Mercedes‑Benz Group markets a portfolio of distinct marques and technology offerings, including Mercedes‑Benz passenger vehicles, Mercedes‑AMG high-performance models, Mercedes‑Maybach luxury variants and the all‑electric EQ family.

