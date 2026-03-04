ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Short Interest Up 38.4% in February

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 30,780,088 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the January 29th total of 22,245,068 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,268,754 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,268,754 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $48.10. 161,572,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,112,602. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.86.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a $0.0855 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,465,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855,510 shares in the last quarter. Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund now owns 2,401,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,820 shares during the last quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 1,248,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,836,000 after purchasing an additional 671,023 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,975,000 after purchasing an additional 530,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 823.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 779,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,550,000 after purchasing an additional 694,661 shares during the last quarter.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments. ProShare Advisors LLC (ProShare Advisors) provides the investment advisory and management services for the Fund.

