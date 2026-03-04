Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Stock Price Down 4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO – Get Free Report) were down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €81.48 and last traded at €82.78. Approximately 2,023,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €86.24.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Down 4.0%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €85.96 and its 200 day moving average is €87.89.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and vehicles under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, and Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

