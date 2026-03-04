Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Down 27.8% in February

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,363 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the January 29th total of 25,448 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,672 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,672 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.66. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.56% and a negative net margin of 19.04%.The firm had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 257.2% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 43,907 shares during the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty dermatology company focused on developing and commercializing topical prescription and over-the-counter products for inflammatory and infectious skin conditions. Publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol SNOA, the company concentrates its efforts on areas such as acne, rosacea, dermatitis and wound care, aiming to provide physicians and patients with innovative treatment options.

At the heart of Sonoma’s technology platform lies its proprietary Triphasic drug delivery system, which enables the timed release of active ingredients through three distinct gel phases.

Featured Stories

