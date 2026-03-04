Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Noront Resources Ltd. (CVE:NOT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.10. 68,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 512,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

Noront Resources Stock Down 0.5%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.09. The firm has a market cap of C$612.18 million and a PE ratio of -7.20.

About Noront Resources

Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, zinc, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, and silver. The company's flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario. The company was formerly known as White Wing Resources Inc and changed its name to Noront Resources Ltd. in July 1983. Noront Resources Ltd.

