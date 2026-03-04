SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 138,165 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the January 29th total of 176,031 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,035 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,035 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SciSparc Price Performance

NASDAQ SPRC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,551. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. SciSparc has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

SciSparc’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. The 1-9 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About SciSparc

SciSparc ( NASDAQ:SPRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

SciSparc AG is a clinical‐stage medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of extracorporeal shock wave–based neuromodulation devices. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Switzerland, the company applies proprietary low‐intensity shock wave technology to noninvasively stimulate neural tissue. SciSparc completed its initial public offering on the NASDAQ in 2021 under the ticker SPRC, securing funding to advance its clinical pipeline.

The company’s lead product, the TR100 system, delivers transcranial shock wave stimulation (tSWS) designed to target areas of the brain associated with motor control and cognitive function.

