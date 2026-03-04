Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Stock Price Down 7.6% – Here’s What Happened

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.86 and last traded at $19.86. Approximately 1,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Goodman Group Stock Down 7.6%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52.

About Goodman Group

Goodman Group is an integrated property group specialising in the development, ownership and management of industrial real estate. The company’s core activities encompass the design and construction of modern logistics facilities, warehouses and business parks, as well as the ongoing asset management and leasing of those properties. Goodman serves both corporate occupiers and investors by delivering tailored supply-chain solutions and creating built-to-suit developments that meet evolving requirements in e-commerce, manufacturing and distribution.

Operating on a global scale, Goodman Group holds a portfolio of assets across Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe and the Americas.

