Wayfinder (PROMPT) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Wayfinder (PROMPT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Wayfinder token can currently be purchased for about $0.0437 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wayfinder has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wayfinder has a total market capitalization of $9.78 million and $5.59 million worth of Wayfinder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wayfinder Token Profile

Wayfinder was first traded on April 10th, 2025. Wayfinder’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,900,304 tokens. Wayfinder’s official Twitter account is @aiwayfinder. The official website for Wayfinder is www.wayfinder.ai.

Wayfinder Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wayfinder (PROMPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wayfinder has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 406,280,340 in circulation. The last known price of Wayfinder is 0.04290472 USD and is down -3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $5,408,130.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wayfinder.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wayfinder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wayfinder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wayfinder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

