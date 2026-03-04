Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 22,321.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 309,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rambus by 8.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Stock Performance

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.07. Rambus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.12 and a 52-week high of $135.75.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The business had revenue of $190.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.21 million. Rambus had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 17.69%. On average, analysts predict that Rambus, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $433,837.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 63,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,135.54. This trade represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 39,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $3,936,717.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 331,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,653,434.10. This trade represents a 10.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Rambus from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Evercore cut their price target on Rambus from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Rambus from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Rambus to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.71.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc is a technology licensing company specializing in semiconductor and system-level interface solutions. Founded in 1990 by Stanford University researchers Mike Farmwald and Mark Horowitz, Rambus established its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The company initially gained prominence by developing high-speed DRAM interface technology and securing a broad patent portfolio covering memory architecture, data signaling and power management innovations.

Today, Rambus licenses its proprietary intellectual property (IP) to semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators worldwide.

