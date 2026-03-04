Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.360-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $900.0 million-$950.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $908.4 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Orion Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Orion Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Orion Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

NYSE:ORN opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 219.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter worth $86,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) is a global provider of specialized staffing and workforce solutions, serving clients across the energy, industrial, and technical sectors. The company offers a range of services including engineering and technical recruitment, information technology staffing, and comprehensive workforce management. Orion Group focuses on delivering qualified talent for complex projects, from exploration and production in the oil and gas industry to large-scale infrastructure and manufacturing initiatives.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Orion Group has grown its operations to support projects in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia–Pacific region.

