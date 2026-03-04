Griffith & Werner Inc. Buys New Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December $XDEC

Griffith & Werner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 127,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December accounts for approximately 2.8% of Griffith & Werner Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 11.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 42.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 35.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

BATS XDEC opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $208.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $41.33.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. XDEC was launched on Dec 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

