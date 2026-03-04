Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $5.35 Million Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,712 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 355.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 59.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $17.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE FSK opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.59 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1,595.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 8,533.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 64,800 shares in the company, valued at $729,000. This trade represents a 8.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that primarily invests in private middle-market U.S. companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by structuring investments in floating-rate senior secured loans, unitranche financings, second lien debt and mezzanine instruments. As a business development company, FSK provides financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations for privately held enterprises.

Established in 2018 through a strategic partnership between FS Investment Corporation and KKR Credit Advisors, a division of global investment firm KKR & Co Inc, FSK combines the credit underwriting capabilities of KKR’s global platform with FS’s expertise in private credit markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.