Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Foraco International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of C$86.61 million for the quarter.

Here are the key takeaways from Foraco International’s conference call:

Get Foraco International alerts:

Foraco reported a record order book of $404 million as of Dec 31, 2025 (with $228 million expected to be executed in 2026) and says current utilization and capacity give it flexibility to meet demand, with 90% of the backlog from tier‑one customers.

as of Dec 31, 2025 (with expected to be executed in 2026) and says current utilization and capacity give it flexibility to meet demand, with 90% of the backlog from tier‑one customers. While Q4 revenue grew ~8% year‑over‑year (ex‑FX) and Q4 EBITDA was flat at $10 million, full‑year revenue fell to $258 million (from $293 million) and EBITDA margin compressed to 18% from 21%, reflecting a market transition and startup impacts.

(from $293 million) and EBITDA margin compressed to 18% from 21%, reflecting a market transition and startup impacts. Management has materially increased exposure to gold—now representing over 35% of the 2026 order book —and expects to be fully deployed on three major long‑term U.S. projects by mid‑2026, supporting higher future revenues.

—and expects to be fully deployed on three major long‑term U.S. projects by mid‑2026, supporting higher future revenues. Margin and execution pressures remain from ramp‑up costs (about $3 million in Q4), higher depreciation from recent CapEx, rising input costs for drill bits, tightening labor markets, and extended rig delivery timelines.

in Q4), higher depreciation from recent CapEx, rising input costs for drill bits, tightening labor markets, and extended rig delivery timelines. Financial posture shows mixed signals—net debt rose to $71 million (or $65M at constant FX) with CapEx of $23 million in 2025 and an expectation of slightly higher CapEx in 2026, while working capital improved to $0.6 million and management prioritizes deleveraging toward below half a turn.

Foraco International Stock Down 4.7%

Foraco International stock opened at C$3.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$316.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.38. Foraco International has a fifty-two week low of C$1.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins lifted their target price on Foraco International from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foraco International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FAR

About Foraco International

(Get Free Report)

Foraco International SA is the business of providing mineral and water drilling services and hydraulic drilling. It specializes in drilling in harsh environments and isolated locations including desert, and mountainous regions. The principal sources of revenue consist of drilling contracts for companies involved in mining and water exploration. The group has its operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, South America and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foraco International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foraco International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.