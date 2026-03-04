Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 69,405 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 496.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,405 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10,060.0% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 197.3% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth about $89,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.16. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $57.67 and a 1 year high of $81.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap. SPHQ was launched on Dec 6, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

