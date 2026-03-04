Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

OWLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Owlet in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on shares of Owlet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Owlet in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Owlet in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Owlet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OWLT

Owlet Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE OWLT opened at $11.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.77. Owlet has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Harris sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $30,805.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 264,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,398.68. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Owlet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in Owlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,653,000. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owlet during the second quarter worth about $442,000. Eclipse Operations LLC purchased a new stake in Owlet during the fourth quarter worth about $124,677,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet during the fourth quarter worth about $999,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owlet by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 118,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

About Owlet

(Get Free Report)

Owlet Baby Care, Inc is a consumer health technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of smart baby monitoring products. The company’s flagship device, the Owlet Smart Sock, is a wearable monitor that tracks a newborn’s heart rate and oxygen saturation levels and transmits real-time data to a mobile app. Owlet has since expanded its product suite to include the Owlet Cam, an HD video monitor with audio and motion alerts, and the Dream Sock, a non-wearable device that collects sleep metrics to help parents understand and improve their baby’s rest patterns.

Founded in 2013 by engineer and father Kurt Workman, Owlet is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.