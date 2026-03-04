Griffith & Werner Inc. Invests $3.21 Million in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Griffith & Werner Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 84,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,000. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 1.7% of Griffith & Werner Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,276,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,145,000 after buying an additional 273,077 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,170,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,573,000 after acquiring an additional 198,680 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,412,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,729,000 after acquiring an additional 35,601 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,384,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,674,000 after purchasing an additional 494,306 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,127,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,890,000 after purchasing an additional 528,572 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $42.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average is $38.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.1305 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

