Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $84.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.53 million. Tuya had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

Here are the key takeaways from Tuya’s conference call:

Full-year revenue was about $322 million (up ~7.8% YoY) with improved margins (blended gross margin 48.2%, non-GAAP operating margin 10.5%), record non-GAAP net income of $80.1 million , and a cash balance of $1.017 billion after >10 consecutive quarters of positive operating cash flow.

(up ~7.8% YoY) with improved margins (blended gross margin 48.2%, non-GAAP operating margin 10.5%), record non-GAAP net income of , and a cash balance of after >10 consecutive quarters of positive operating cash flow. Management is pushing an AI-native strategy and launched the AI-powered assistant Hey Tuya to integrate agentic AI with existing smart devices and scale AI applications across real-world scenarios.

to integrate agentic AI with existing smart devices and scale AI applications across real-world scenarios. The developer ecosystem is expanding quickly — registered AI+IoT developers exceeded 1.8 million (+37% YoY) and the platform hosts ~ 16,000 AI agents, with internal AI tools already boosting R&D efficiency (about 40% of front-end code generated with AI assistance).

(+37% YoY) and the platform hosts ~ AI agents, with internal AI tools already boosting R&D efficiency (about 40% of front-end code generated with AI assistance). SaaS and recurring revenue accelerated, with SaaS revenue of $44.8 million (+13.4% YoY) and recurring services growing ~ 37% , identified as a key higher-growth, higher-margin area.

(+13.4% YoY) and recurring services growing ~ , identified as a key higher-growth, higher-margin area. Management noted continued near-term demand caution due to conservative customer procurement, dynamic geopolitical/tariff developments and chip supply uncertainty, which has delayed order visibility and could temper near-term growth timing.

TUYA stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32. Tuya has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.17.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.69 price target on shares of Tuya in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tuya has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUYA. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tuya during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tuya by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 368,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 157,978 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Tuya by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 816,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 256,418 shares during the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Tuya Inc is a global Internet of Things (IoT) platform provider that enables brands, OEMs and developers to create smart products and solutions. The company offers a suite of cloud services, connectivity modules and software development kits designed to support the full lifecycle of IoT devices. Tuya’s platform is built to facilitate rapid prototyping, secure device management and scalable data analytics, with an emphasis on interoperable solutions for smart homes, commercial buildings and industrial applications.

At the core of Tuya’s offering is its IoT operating system, which integrates device hardware, network protocols and application-level services into a unified framework.

