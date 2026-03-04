First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Short Interest Up 40.8% in February

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 121,650 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the January 29th total of 86,387 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 931,187 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 931,187 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Down 0.3%

FCG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,068,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,692. The stock has a market cap of $575.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.87. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $29.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 58,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 22,526 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter worth $537,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas. The Index is constructed by establishing the universe of stocks listed in the United States of companies involved in the natural gas exploration and production industries and then eliminates stocks whose natural gas-proven reserves do not meet certain requirements.

