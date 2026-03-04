Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Shares Down 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Free Report) were down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.11 and last traded at $15.32. Approximately 5,446 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 15,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) is a UK‐based utilities and environmental services company that operates through two main businesses: South West Water and Viridor. The group provides water supply, wastewater treatment and collection services to residential, commercial and industrial customers in the South West of England. Its water division serves regional communities with drinking water production, network maintenance and sewage treatment, while ensuring compliance with regulatory standards for water quality and environmental protection.

South West Water, Pennon’s core water operations arm, manages water resources and distribution infrastructure across Cornwall, Devon and parts of Dorset and Somerset.

