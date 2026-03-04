GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Shares Down 12% – Here’s Why

GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 315,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 552,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.95 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25.

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project that consists of 42 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona. It also holds interest in the Daisy Creek Lithium project, consisting of eighty-two lode claims covering an area of 18 square miles and located in Lander County, north-central Nevada.

