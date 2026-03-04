Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Trading Up 3.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.5209 and last traded at $0.5209. 9,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 58,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5050.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Stock Up 3.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 million, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS: JETMF) is an aviation holding company whose principal subsidiary, GlobalX Airlines, provides passenger charter, scheduled and ACMI (aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance) services. The company operates a fleet of narrow-body aircraft, primarily Airbus A320‐family jets, configured to support leisure and charter markets, air-bridge operations and ad hoc charters.

The company’s main business activities include on-demand charter flights for tour operators, cruise lines and corporate clients, as well as scheduled service linking key U.S.

