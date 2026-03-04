ESGL (NYSEARCA:ESGL) Trading Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

ESGL Holdings Limited (NYSEARCA:ESGL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $3.16. 17,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 8,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.
ESGL Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67.
About ESGL
ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.
