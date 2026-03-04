Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) Shares Down 5.2% – Time to Sell?

Dolly Varden Silver Co. (CVE:DV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.01 and last traded at C$6.39. Approximately 152,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 310,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.74.

Dolly Varden Silver Trading Down 5.2%

The company has a market cap of C$587.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.16.

About Dolly Varden Silver

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada. Dolly Varden Silver Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

