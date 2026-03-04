TruFin (LON:TRU) Shares Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

TruFin plc (LON:TRU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 118 and last traded at GBX 119. Approximately 249,539 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 268,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 120.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 115.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of £117.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.06.

TruFin plc provides niche lending, early payment services, and video game publishing in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Short Term Finance, Payment Services, Publishing, and Other. The company also engages in provision of distribution finance products, and invoice discounting; early payment programme, payment control, and market insight services; publishing of video games; and investment activities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

