Short Interest in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Increases By 39.1%

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 47,028 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the January 29th total of 33,808 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,507 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Stock Performance

ILDR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.58. The company had a trading volume of 262,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,716. First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $35.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $209.47 million, a PE ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $742,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $626,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 69,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,461,000.

About First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF

The First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (ILDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting global companies believed to benefit from scientific and technological innovation. ILDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

