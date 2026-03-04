iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ) Trading Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $98.57 and last traded at $100.77. Approximately 281,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 431% from the average daily volume of 52,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.00.

iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $211.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day moving average is $94.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF by 412.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF by 169.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (SCJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap Japanese stocks. SCJ was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

