Jeremy Fox-Geen Sells 47,908 Shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Stock

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 47,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,311,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 261,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,495,310. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, December 12th, Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 23,830 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,144,700.00.

CRCL stock opened at $99.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion and a PE ratio of -43.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.95. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.90 and a 12-month high of $298.99.

Circle Internet Group ( NYSE:CRCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $770.23 million during the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Circle Internet Group from $147.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Circle Internet Group from $247.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Circle Internet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Circle Internet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Circle Internet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Circle Internet Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Circle Internet Group by 3,800.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USD Coin (USDC), a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

