Cell MedX (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.43. Cell MedX shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 20,250 shares.

Cell MedX Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37.

About Cell MedX

Cell MedX Corp., a biotech company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, high blood pressure, neuropathy, and kidney functions in the United States. The company develops and manufactures eBalance Pro System for professional use by healthcare practitioners in a clinical setting; and eBalance Home System for home use for general wellness and pain management treatment, which are controlled by the eBalance Console that acts as the central controller for three pre-programmed microcurrent algorithms, including wellness, pain management, and dual.

