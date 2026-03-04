Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$48.46 and traded as low as C$45.90. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at C$46.90, with a volume of 30,668 shares trading hands.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 1.2%

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$48.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.05. The company has a market cap of C$4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.89.

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners LP is a business services and industrials company. It focused on operating businesses that are either low-cost producers and benefit from high barriers to entry. The company’s operating segment includes Business services; Infrastructure services; Industrials and Corporate and others. It generates maximum revenue from the Business Services segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom and also has a presence in the United States of America; Europe; Australia; Canada; Brazil; Mexico and Other Countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.