Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$120.12 and traded as low as C$114.66. Aritzia shares last traded at C$119.77, with a volume of 518,145 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$125.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$116.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$133.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$110.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$114.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.67.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATZ

Aritzia Stock Down 0.1%

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$120.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$103.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.04 billion for the quarter. Aritzia had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 29.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.7771148 EPS for the current year.

Aritzia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories. Its geographical segments include Canada and the United States. The company generates the majority of revenue from Retail, followed by eCommerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.