Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Short Interest Update

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 301,136 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the January 29th total of 248,938 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 217,275 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 217,275 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Mark P. Folse sold 4,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $143,241.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 53,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,469.86. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald Chad Carter sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $103,026.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,863 shares in the company, valued at $378,044.01. The trade was a 21.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 13,778 shares of company stock valued at $399,361 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 15,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the third quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BFST. Stephens increased their price objective on Business First Bancshares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Business First Bancshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Business First Bancshares Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of BFST stock opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $901.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average is $25.94. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $30.32.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $69.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.41 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 17.01%. Equities analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Business First Bank, a regional community bank headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company provides a full suite of commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individual consumers. Business First Bancshares operates under a community-focused model, emphasizing personalized service, local decision-making and relationship banking.

The company’s primary business activities include commercial lending, treasury and cash management, and deposit services.

