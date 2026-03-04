Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Bought by Black Creek Investment Management Inc.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Cencora accounts for 0.6% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $13,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cencora in the second quarter valued at $695,215,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 212,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,906 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cencora by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,479,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,340,000 after buying an additional 1,125,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Cencora by 95.0% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,081,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,207,000 after buying an additional 1,013,913 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora Stock Down 0.3%

COR stock opened at $371.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $353.00 and a 200-day moving average of $335.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $248.59 and a one year high of $377.54.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.12 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 176.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $578,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,484,620. This trade represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total transaction of $1,146,377.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,173,111.10. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 15,220 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,867 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $417.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $405.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cencora from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.00.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

