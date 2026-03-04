Jeffrey Stein Buys 50,000 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Stein bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.96 per share, with a total value of $1,648,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 54,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,101.76. The trade was a 1,167.95% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 3.8%

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $39.28.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.49) earnings per share. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue was up 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IDYA. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences is a clinical-stage precision oncology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies that exploit synthetic lethality in cancer cells. By targeting key DNA damage response pathways, the company aims to selectively kill tumor cells exhibiting specific genetic vulnerabilities while sparing healthy tissue. IDEAYA’s pipeline includes small-molecule inhibitors designed to address underserved tumor types, and its lead programs are advancing through Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials in multiple oncology indications.

Central to IDEAYA’s approach is its Modular Approach to Precision (MAP) platform, which integrates proprietary genomic and functional screening technologies to identify critical cancer-specific dependencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.