The European Equity Fund (NYSE:EEA) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and traded as low as $10.45. The European Equity Fund shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 44,370 shares.
The European Equity Fund Trading Down 3.1%
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75.
The European Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a yield of 1,462.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The European Equity Fund
The European Equity Fund Company Profile
The European Equity Fund, Inc (NYSE: EEA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the equity securities of issuers located in European countries. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the Fund offers U.S. and international investors access to a diversified portfolio of publicly traded European companies, spanning a variety of industries and market capitalizations.
The Fund’s investment strategy is built on fundamental, bottom-up research and active portfolio management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The European Equity Fund
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- America’s 1776 happening again
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Silver’s squeeze is tightening – opportunity forming
Receive News & Ratings for The European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.