The European Equity Fund (NYSE:EEA) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and traded as low as $10.45. The European Equity Fund shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 44,370 shares.

The European Equity Fund Trading Down 3.1%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75.

Get The European Equity Fund alerts:

The European Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a yield of 1,462.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The European Equity Fund

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 795,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 100,500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 502,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 56,564 shares in the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The European Equity Fund, Inc (NYSE: EEA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the equity securities of issuers located in European countries. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the Fund offers U.S. and international investors access to a diversified portfolio of publicly traded European companies, spanning a variety of industries and market capitalizations.

The Fund’s investment strategy is built on fundamental, bottom-up research and active portfolio management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.