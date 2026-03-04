Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BranchOut Food Inc. $BOF

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Free Report) by 579.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,700 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BranchOut Food were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cascade Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in BranchOut Food in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BranchOut Food in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BranchOut Food presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOF opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.30. BranchOut Food Inc. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $4.95.

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces. It also provides chocolate covered fruit items and private label products for retailers.

