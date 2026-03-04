Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $3.03 Million Position in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Biogen by 22.5% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Biogen by 6.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 64.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 62.9% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB opened at $184.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.41. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $202.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Biogen’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Biogen from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $143.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total value of $531,547.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,232.69. This trade represents a 24.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

Featured Articles

