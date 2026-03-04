B. Riley Financial Lowers Antalpha Platform (NASDAQ:ANTA) Price Target to $10.00

Antalpha Platform (NASDAQ:ANTAGet Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at B. Riley Financial from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s previous close.

ANTA stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,370. Antalpha Platform has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Antalpha Platform (NASDAQ:ANTAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.67 million. Antalpha Platform had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 18.02%.

Antalpha Platform declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Antalpha Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Antalpha Platform during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Antalpha Platform in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antalpha Platform during the second quarter worth $248,000.

Antalpha provides financing, technology and risk management solutions to the digital asset industry. As the primary lending partner for Bitmain, we are a provider of supply chain financing solutions to institutional and corporate participants in the Bitcoin mining industry, offering loans secured by Bitcoin and Bitcoin mining machines. We have developed a technology platform, Antalpha Prime, which enables our customers to apply for and manage their digital asset loans while allowing us to closely monitor collateral positions.

