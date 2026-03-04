WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) Insider Christopher Charlton Acquires 2,500 Shares

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Charlton purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$49.90 per share, for a total transaction of A$124,750.00.

Christopher Charlton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 22nd, Christopher Charlton acquired 6,135 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$68.18 per share, with a total value of A$418,302.71.

WiseTech Global Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 61.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96.

WiseTech Global Announces Dividend

WiseTech Global Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a yield of 20.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. WiseTech Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.04%.

WiseTech Global Limited engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable and empower logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations on one global database across multiple users, functions, offices, corporations, currencies, countries, and languages.

