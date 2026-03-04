Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on April 1st

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a 6.3% increase from Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of JCE stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,446. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $16.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 560,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 522,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 27,289 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 268,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 181,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE: JCE) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company sponsored by Nuveen, a TIAA company. The fund’s primary objective is to seek total return through a combination of income and capital appreciation. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund manages its portfolio primarily in U.S. equity securities, focusing on established, large-capitalization companies across multiple sectors.

Under the direction of Nuveen’s equity specialists, the fund employs a bottom-up research process to identify companies with attractive valuation, quality earnings prospects and sustainable cash flow.

