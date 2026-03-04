Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 2,116,526 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,073,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,116,526 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.74% of Williams Companies worth $574,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,968,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 293,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,377,154.28. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 10,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $757,115.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,699.30. This represents a 36.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,015. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $75.74 on Wednesday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $76.87. The company has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 21.90%.The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. Analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams Companies, Inc (NYSE: WMB) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.