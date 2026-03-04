Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Short Interest Down 14.3% in February

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 243,457 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the January 29th total of 284,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,518 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,518 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMB traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.24. The stock had a trading volume of 24,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,732. The firm has a market cap of $420.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18. Climb Global Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $80.08 and a fifty-two week high of $145.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.21.

Climb Global Solutions shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, March 23rd. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, March 2nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 20th.

Climb Global Solutions ( NASDAQ:CLMB ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.27. Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.27%.The firm had revenue of $193.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Climb Global Solutions will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Climb Global Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Climb Global Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Climb Global Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLMB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Climb Global Solutions by 317.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

