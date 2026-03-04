908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Posts Earnings Results

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $17.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.31%.

Here are the key takeaways from 908 Devices’ conference call:

908 Devices stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.61. 115,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,526. 908 Devices has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Q4 results beat expectations — 908 Devices reported a loss of $0.05/share vs. Street -$0.06 and revenue of $17.38M vs. consensus $16.19M, showing sequential improvement in top-line execution.

In other news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 23,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $143,221.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 139,896 shares in the company, valued at $864,557.28. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in 908 Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in 908 Devices during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ: MASS) is a developer and manufacturer of portable analytical instruments designed to deliver rapid chemical detection in field and laboratory environments. The company’s core focus lies in miniaturizing high-performance mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry technologies, enabling users to perform on-site analysis that traditionally required benchtop equipment.

Key products in 908 Devices’ portfolio include the MX908, a handheld high-resolution mass spectrometer capable of detecting and identifying a broad range of chemicals and explosives; the M908 portable mass spectrometer for laboratory or mobile units; and the ZipChip capillary electrophoresis system for high-throughput, microfluidic separations.

